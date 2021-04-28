Russell Wilson & Ciara Surprise Middle Schoolers With Money & Advice

Russell Wilson and Ciara giving back to their community in a big way.

The Seahawks quarterback and singer surprised nearly 900 Denny International Middle School students with a virtual session, according to NBC Sports Northwest. The power couple reportedly shared financial literacy and investing advice with the West Seattle students.

“First of all, I hear that you guys are doing some really amazing stuff around financial literacy and building wealth,” Wilson said over Microsoft Teams. “Ciara and I really want to talk to you all because we didn’t come from much. We had big visions, we had big goals, big dreams."

They weren't just sharing money tips, they were also speaking about investing in themselves, their craft and the environment.

“All these things can pay back tremendously if you invest in them in the right way… Investing is very powerful, and it will also allow you to create an opportunity to build legacy for your family,” Ciara said. "I think it’s important for you to have a passion for things that you invest in too."