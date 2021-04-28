San Antonio Teachers Are About To Get A Major Pay Bump

Nearly 200 teachers in the San Antonio Independent School District will earn at least an extra $15,000 next year.

It's part of a new state education initiative designed to keep good teachers in traditionally disadvantaged schools and districts.

"The adult in front of the classroom matters most. We want to have the most game-changing teachers who change the trajectory of a child's path because of the education they provide for them," SAISD chief strategy, talent, and innovation officer Mohammed Choudhury told KENS 5.

Out of 800 eligible SAISD teachers, the district picked 193 educators to take part in the Master Teacher Initiative 2.0. The selected teachers will be designated as Recognized, Exemplary, or Master based on their performance and other factors.

The average salary for the qualified teachers is $57,000, but next year they'll be able to earn anywhere from $72,000 to more than $90,000 depending on their designation and other incentives.

Participating teachers will have to work an additional 20 days per school year and four extra hours per week.

“Nobody else in the state, or the country, is requiring the additional time. But for us, what we explain to our teacher (is that this) is what our children need,” Superintendent Pedro Martinez told the San Antonio Express News.

