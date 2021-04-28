These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Missouri
By Kelly Fisher
April 28, 2021
Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.
Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).
Rankings also break down state-by-state.
There are more than 460 school districts in Missouri, and more than 600 high schools. More than 278,900 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.
These are the Top 25 high schools in Missouri:
- Metro Academic and Classical High School, in St. Louis
- Lincoln College Prep., in Kansas City
- Ladue Horton Watkins High, in St. Louis
- Clayton High, in Clayton
- Kirkwood Sr. High, in Kirkwood
- McKinley Classical Leadership Academy, in St. Louis
- Parkway West High School, in Ballwin
- Lafayette Sr. High, in Wildwood
- Marquette Sr. High, in Chesterfield
- Lindbergh Sr. High, in St. Louis
- Ft. Zumwalt West High, in O’Fallon
- Francis Howell High, in St. Charles
- Park Hill High, in Kansas City
- Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, in St. Louis
- Central High, in Chesterfield
- Staley High, in Kansas City
- Ft. Zumwalt South High, in St. Peters
- Rockwood Summit Sr. High, in Fenton
- Maplewood-Richmond Hgts. High, in Maplewood
- Eureka Sr. High, in Eureka
- Francis Howell Central High, in St. Charles
- Park Hill South High, in Riverside
- Francis Howell North High, in St. Charles
- Blue Springs Sough High, in Blue Springs
- University Academy-Upper, in Kansas City
