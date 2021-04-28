These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Missouri

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 460 school districts in Missouri, and more than 600 high schools. More than 278,900 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Missouri:

Metro Academic and Classical High School, in St. Louis Lincoln College Prep., in Kansas City Ladue Horton Watkins High, in St. Louis Clayton High, in Clayton Kirkwood Sr. High, in Kirkwood McKinley Classical Leadership Academy, in St. Louis Parkway West High School, in Ballwin Lafayette Sr. High, in Wildwood Marquette Sr. High, in Chesterfield Lindbergh Sr. High, in St. Louis Ft. Zumwalt West High, in O’Fallon Francis Howell High, in St. Charles Park Hill High, in Kansas City Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, in St. Louis Central High, in Chesterfield Staley High, in Kansas City Ft. Zumwalt South High, in St. Peters Rockwood Summit Sr. High, in Fenton Maplewood-Richmond Hgts. High, in Maplewood Eureka Sr. High, in Eureka Francis Howell Central High, in St. Charles Park Hill South High, in Riverside Francis Howell North High, in St. Charles Blue Springs Sough High, in Blue Springs University Academy-Upper, in Kansas City

See the full list here.

