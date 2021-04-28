Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Missouri

By Kelly Fisher

April 28, 2021

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 460 school districts in Missouri, and more than 600 high schools. More than 278,900 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Missouri:

  1. Metro Academic and Classical High School, in St. Louis
  2. Lincoln College Prep., in Kansas City
  3. Ladue Horton Watkins High, in St. Louis
  4. Clayton High, in Clayton
  5. Kirkwood Sr. High, in Kirkwood
  6. McKinley Classical Leadership Academy, in St. Louis
  7. Parkway West High School, in Ballwin
  8. Lafayette Sr. High, in Wildwood
  9. Marquette Sr. High, in Chesterfield
  10. Lindbergh Sr. High, in St. Louis
  11. Ft. Zumwalt West High, in O’Fallon
  12. Francis Howell High, in St. Charles
  13. Park Hill High, in Kansas City
  14. Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, in St. Louis
  15. Central High, in Chesterfield
  16. Staley High, in Kansas City
  17. Ft. Zumwalt South High, in St. Peters
  18. Rockwood Summit Sr. High, in Fenton
  19. Maplewood-Richmond Hgts. High, in Maplewood
  20. Eureka Sr. High, in Eureka
  21. Francis Howell Central High, in St. Charles
  22. Park Hill South High, in Riverside
  23. Francis Howell North High, in St. Charles
  24. Blue Springs Sough High, in Blue Springs
  25. University Academy-Upper, in Kansas City

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

