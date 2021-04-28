Get Free Drinks At These Conn. Restaurants, Bars With Proof Of Vaccination

The state of Connecticut has created an incentive for residents to get vaccinated.

A new program called 'CT DRINKS ON US' will offer a free drink with proof of vaccination at participating restaurants and bars from May 19 through May 31, according to a CTVisit.com news release.

The drink offer includes both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, but a food purchase is required.

Per CTVisit.com:

"Have you been vaccinated? Then you're eligible for a free drink! Participating Connecticut restaurants are offering one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their vaccine card between May 19-31," the news release states. "Food purchase will be required, the limit of one drink per person. Here's a list of restaurants participating in #CTDrinksOnUs."

CTVisit.com has provided a full list of participating bars and restaurants by county, as well as two statewide locations, which includes the following:

Statewide

Fairfield County

Hartford County

Litchfield County

New London County

New Haven County

