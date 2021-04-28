Feedback

Get Free Drinks At These Conn. Restaurants, Bars With Proof Of Vaccination

By Jason Hall

April 28, 2021

The state of Connecticut has created an incentive for residents to get vaccinated.

A new program called 'CT DRINKS ON US' will offer a free drink with proof of vaccination at participating restaurants and bars from May 19 through May 31, according to a CTVisit.com news release.

The drink offer includes both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, but a food purchase is required.

Per CTVisit.com:

"Have you been vaccinated? Then you're eligible for a free drink! Participating Connecticut restaurants are offering one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their vaccine card between May 19-31," the news release states. "Food purchase will be required, the limit of one drink per person. Here's a list of restaurants participating in #CTDrinksOnUs."

CTVisit.com has provided a full list of participating bars and restaurants by county, as well as two statewide locations, which includes the following:

Statewide

Fairfield County

Hartford County

Litchfield County

New London County

New Haven County

Photo: Getty Images

