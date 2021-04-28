Get Free Drinks At These Conn. Restaurants, Bars With Proof Of Vaccination
By Jason Hall
April 28, 2021
The state of Connecticut has created an incentive for residents to get vaccinated.
A new program called 'CT DRINKS ON US' will offer a free drink with proof of vaccination at participating restaurants and bars from May 19 through May 31, according to a CTVisit.com news release.
The drink offer includes both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, but a food purchase is required.
Per CTVisit.com:
"Have you been vaccinated? Then you're eligible for a free drink! Participating Connecticut restaurants are offering one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their vaccine card between May 19-31," the news release states. "Food purchase will be required, the limit of one drink per person. Here's a list of restaurants participating in #CTDrinksOnUs."
CTVisit.com has provided a full list of participating bars and restaurants by county, as well as two statewide locations, which includes the following:
Statewide
- Wood N Tap, All Locations
- Bears Smokehouse BBQ, All Locations
Fairfield County
- Bills Crossroads, Fairfield
- BRYAC Black Rock, Bridgeport
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Danbury
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Stamford
- Don Memo,Westport
- Elmers Diner, Danbury
- Fiesta Limena, Norwalk
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, Fairfield
- Ipanema Restaurant, Norwalk
- Jimmy's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Stamford
- Kawa Ni, Westport
- LaVista Bistro,Stamford
- Lila Rose, Stamford
- Little Pub, Fairfield
- Little Pub, Greenwich
- Little Pub, Stratford
- Little Pub, Wilton
- Manna Toast, Westport
- Match, Norwalk
- Match Burger Lobster, Westport
- Nit Noi Provisions, South Norwalk
- Nouveau Monde, Sandy Hook
- Partner's Cafe & Pizzeria, Norwalk
- Red Rooster Pub, Newtown
- Taco Daddy, Stamford
- Taproot, Bethel
- T's Pizza Kitchen, Stamford
- The Original Vazzy's, Bridgeport
- The Whelk, Westport
Hartford County
- Millwright’s, Simsbury
- Que Whiskey Kitchen, Southington
- The Place 2 Be, 3 Locations
Litchfield County
New London County
- 40 Thieves, Groton
- Engine Room,Mystic
- Flanders Fish Market, East Lyme
- Hot Rod Cafe, New London
- Mia's Cafe, Pawcatuck
- Noah's Restaurant,Stonington
- Oyster Club, Mystic
- Pie Hops, Norwich
- Smokey O'Grady's, East Lyme
- Subvets, Groton
- The Mariner,Mystic
- Via Emilia, Mystic
New Haven County
- 1850 House, Southbury
- Blue Orchard: Pan Asian Cuisine & Bar, New Haven
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Milford
- Buffalo Wild Wings, North Haven
- Camacho Garage, New Haven
- Cliffside Brewing, Wallingford
- Corner Tavern, Naugatuck
- Genaros Restaurant & Pizza, Branford
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, New Haven
- Hook and Ladder, North Haven
- Pig Rig BBQ, Wallingford
- RiverWalk Social, Derby
- Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill, New Haven
- Sherkaan Indian Street Food, New Haven
- Tap & Vine, Wallingford
- Union League Café,New Haven
Photo: Getty Images