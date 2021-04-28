Trevor Lawrence Reveals Major Endorsement Ahead Of 2021 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 overall pick and recently hired head coach Urban Meyer has publicly hinted at the team selecting Lawrence.

"I'd have to say that's the direction we're going," Meyer told Peter King in the latest edition of NBC Sports' 'Football Morning in America' published on March 29. "I'll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I'm certainly not stepping out of line that that's certainly the direction we're headed."

Lawrence entered his collegiate career as the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2018 national recruiting cycle and quickly lived up to the hype, leading Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman and winning his first 25 games before being defeated by LSU in the national championship the following season.

Clemson made the College Football Playoff during each of Lawrence's three seasons and the Knoxville, Tennessee native finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday (January 5) night.

Off the field, Lawrence helped organize a social justice movement at Clemson last summer amid a national national unrest over police brutality and was a key factor in the #WeWantToPlay movement, which helped push officials to move forward with the 2020 NCAA college football season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Looking back on it, I hope my legacy is that I was a great teammate and a great person overall, more than how I played," Lawrence said. "It's how I treated people. I want that to be the main thing I'm known for."

