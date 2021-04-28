Truist Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium Will Be Back To 100% Capacity Soon

Truist Park will keep its health and safety measures that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes wearing masks unless actively eating or drinking, cashless payments, sanitization efforts throughout the park and more.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium also stated that it would keep its current heath and safety protocols in place.

“We are excited to bring our fans back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” said Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “Given the increased opportunity for Georgians to be vaccinated, the abundant health protocols we have in place at the stadium and the interest from our season ticket members, we felt that now is the right time to re-open the stadium in full capacity allowing all our season ticket members a chance to enjoy watching their teams in person. We will continue to follow the necessary precautions to give fans a safe and clean environment.”