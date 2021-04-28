Truist Park, Mercedes-Benz Stadium Will Be Back To 100% Capacity Soon
By Kelly Fisher
April 28, 2021
Next month, Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will reopen at full capacity again.
Fans of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons will be able to return to 100% capacity at Truist Park on May 7 and to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 15, officials announced Wednesday (April 28). They credited increased COVID-19 vaccination efforts and current health and safety protocols for their decision.
“We have had great success welcoming our fans back safely to Truist Park,” Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Atlanta Braves, said in an update. “Our outdoor environment, the demand from our season ticket holders and fans to watch us play in person plus safety measures which are in place make it feel that now is the right time to get back to full capacity at Truist Park.”
Truist Park will keep its health and safety measures that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes wearing masks unless actively eating or drinking, cashless payments, sanitization efforts throughout the park and more.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium also stated that it would keep its current heath and safety protocols in place.
“We are excited to bring our fans back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” said Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “Given the increased opportunity for Georgians to be vaccinated, the abundant health protocols we have in place at the stadium and the interest from our season ticket members, we felt that now is the right time to re-open the stadium in full capacity allowing all our season ticket members a chance to enjoy watching their teams in person. We will continue to follow the necessary precautions to give fans a safe and clean environment.”
