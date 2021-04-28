VIDEO: Chaos Ensues After One Kentucky Town Got Its First Roundabout

Many towns across the United States have roundabouts as a way to keep traffic down. One town in Kentucky just got its first, however, and chaos has ensued as a result.

The Drive reported that drivers in Rowan County, Kentucky were completely confused by the concept of the roundabout that was installed recently.

The roundabout was put in at the intersection of Routes 60 and 801 in Morehead. About 4,000 cars pass through there each day, and the intersection has the reputation of being responsible for a high number of severe crashes, according to WKYT.

Many residents in the area were concerned with the installation of the traffic circle, saying that it is a waste of time, money, and resources. Others were worried that larger vehicles, especially trucks pulling boats to the nearby Cave Run Lake, wouldn't be able to safely use it.

The real problem, however, seems to be that no one knew how to use the roundabout. Watch the video below of the chaotic driving that took place as residents tried to navigate the circle.