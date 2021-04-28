Feedback

VIDEO: Chaos Ensues After One Kentucky Town Got Its First Roundabout

By Ginny Reese

April 28, 2021

Roundabout Traffic Intersection In Pennsylvania

Many towns across the United States have roundabouts as a way to keep traffic down. One town in Kentucky just got its first, however, and chaos has ensued as a result.

The Drive reported that drivers in Rowan County, Kentucky were completely confused by the concept of the roundabout that was installed recently.

The roundabout was put in at the intersection of Routes 60 and 801 in Morehead. About 4,000 cars pass through there each day, and the intersection has the reputation of being responsible for a high number of severe crashes, according to WKYT.

Many residents in the area were concerned with the installation of the traffic circle, saying that it is a waste of time, money, and resources. Others were worried that larger vehicles, especially trucks pulling boats to the nearby Cave Run Lake, wouldn't be able to safely use it.

The real problem, however, seems to be that no one knew how to use the roundabout. Watch the video below of the chaotic driving that took place as residents tried to navigate the circle.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has posted on Facebook already in an attempt to educate drivers on how to navigate the roundabout. Unfortunately, it seems like it's going to take a while for everyone to catch on.

Here’s a look at a mini-roundabout in Saline, Mich. It’s very close to what the US 60-KY 801 mini-roundabout at the...

Posted by KYTC Highway District Nine on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About VIDEO: Chaos Ensues After One Kentucky Town Got Its First Roundabout

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.