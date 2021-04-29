California Woman Killed When A Man Jumped From A Building And Landed On Her

A 29-year-old woman from California was killed in a tragic accident when a suicidal man jumped off a building and landed on her. Surveillance footage obtained by KNSD captured the horrific moment, which left bystanders momentarily stunned.

The station reported that Taylor Kahle was on a date with another man at a local restaurant. They were seen leaving the bar and crossing the street towards a nearby parking garage. As they walked past, the man jumped and landed directly on top of her.

Bystanders and nearby officers rushed to her aid, but there was nothing they could. Police said that Kahle was killed instantly, while the man, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man who was on a date with Kahle was unhurt.

Kahle's friends and co-workers are still in shock that she died so suddenly.

"That's what makes you feel like she's still going to walk through the door," Kahle's boss, Laurel McFarlane, told KNSD. "I just want to hug her and tell her, 'It's going to be OK, and we're going to fix you up, and you'll be fine.'"

Kahle was less than a week from celebrating her 30th birthday.

"Just this beautiful person, who had this incredible life ahead of them, is gone – in such a tragic way," McFarlane said. "She had so much more to give."

