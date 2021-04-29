Demi Lovato Teams Up With Lyft To Help People Get COVID-19 Vaccines

Demi Lovato is stepping up to help the Hispanic community get their vaccines.

As per a Wednesday (April 28) announcement, Lovato, 28, has teamed up with Voto Latino Foundation and Lyft to provide ride credits in her home state of Texas. Lyft is aiming on providing 60 million rides for people to get to and from their appointments. If you already have your own transportation, the ride-sharing company is encouraging folks to fund a ride to someone in need and one of Lyft's nonprofit partners will connect them to it.

"The Latinx community has been devastated by the COVID epidemic healthwise and economically. The best way for our community to rebound from this pandemic is to get vaccinated – quickly. To that end, Voto Latino Foundation is pleased to partner with Lyft and Demi Lovato to safely provide individuals rides to receive their vaccine. Our aim is to help bridge the gaps and inequities in vaccine distribution for Latinos in Texas. No one should forgo a shot because they don’t have a ride. This is absolutely crucial work," María Teresa Kumar, Co-Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino Foundation, said in a statement.

Lovato previously teamed up with Lyft when she participated in their Undercover Lyft series in 2016. Taking a break from her "Future Now Tour," the star posed as a Lyft driver and pranked fans in Denver, Colorado. Click here to visit the segment!