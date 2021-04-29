Driver Walks Away Unharmed After Car Crashes Upside Down Into Utility Pole

Car accidents can be a terrifying experience. Some may a simple exchange of information while others have to call in the Jaws of Life. One man in Tennessee, however, was able to escape from his wrecked vehicle unharmed after crashing into a pole last week.

The accident, first reported by WJHL, occurred April 22 in Bristol, near the Tennessee-Virginia border. That afternoon, a 2005 Toyota Corolla crashed into a utility pole on Stafford Street near Blountville Highway and ended up being suspended in mid-air by the wires. Surprisingly, the unidentified driver escaped the wreckage relatively unscathed. He is facing multiple charges stemming from the crash.

Authorities said the 31-year-old man from Bristol, Virginia, may have turned onto Stafford Street while driving at a high speed, which sent the car car across the road and into the pole's wires.

According to police, the car crashing into the utility pole had a ripple effect, causing a power outage to spread from the scene to residents living near the site of the crash. Crews from Bristol Tennessee Essential Services were able to restore power to those who were affected.

The news outlet reports that the driver is facing several charges from the incident, including driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Photo: Getty Images