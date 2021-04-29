Here Are All The 2021 Cinco de Mayo Restaurant Specials You Need To Know
By Emily Lee
April 29, 2021
With Cinco de Mayo right around the corner, a ton of your favorite restaurants are announcing specials and deals for the holiday. From free Asada Tacos at Del Taco to deals on Margaritas at On The Border, RetailMeNot.com put together a list of all the best specials this year.
7-Eleven: On May 5 only, 7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards members a small Slurpee drink for just $1 plus 4 FREE mini tacos! Choose from your favorite Slurpee flavors or try one of two featured springtime Slurpee flavors, Peach Perfect and Mountain Dew Major Melon, and pair with 7-Eleven’s mini tacos, bite-sized, crispy tortilla shells filled with seasoned, shredded beef.
Abuelo’s: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with drinks deals all day long! Get flag margarita for just $8.95 and $5 beers and sangria. They’re also donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every drink sold.
Acapulco Restaurant & Cantina: Head to a restaurant for margaritas, beers, shots and taco specials. Plus, enjoy live entertainment from 4 p.m. to close!
Bahama Breeze: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Bahama Breeze on Wednesday, May 5th with $5 classic margaritas all day. Get ready for island times and good vibes!
Bar Louie: For $5, you can have a fiesta with Bar Louie’s Nacho Crunch Burger topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips smothered in queso and garnished with a fried jalapeno. Order online for pickup. Plus, now through July 11th they’re supporting World Central Kitchen through our giveback program, Cocktails for a Cause.
barTaco: The bartaco Cinco Kit feeds four to six people and includes: 2 taco fillings (makes 16 tacos), 3 sides, salsa verde + chips. Pick from either the veggie kit or the carne kit, with or without margs. In addition to delicious bites, each Cinco Kit comes with special bartaco swag including a reusable tote, cocktail shaker, koozies (2), sunglasses, 12oz plastic cups (2), sticker sheet and temporary tattoos (2). You should order ahead, and all orders must be placed before the end of day on May 4. Cinco Kits start at $77 and can be ordered online at bartaco.com/cincokits2021 while supplies last and by May 4. Additionally, bartaco will have a special virtual party including a yoga class, food demo, cocktail class and more starting at 12 p.m. ET on Cinco de Mayo.
Blaze Pizza: Last year, Blaze Pizza offered 5x flames (its version of reward points) to its Blaze Rewards members for all orders on BlazePizza.com and through its app. Blaze Pizza was also offering free delivery on all orders of $15 or more through the website and Blaze Pizza app. Fingers crossed they offer this deal again!
California Pizza Kitchen: In 2020, you could celebrate Cinco de Mayo with CPK’s Taco Kit and a pitcher of fresh agave lime margaritas made with Milagro Silver Tequila. Restaurants are open for takeout and delivery. Let’s see if they offer the Taco Kits again!
Chevys Fresh Mex: Chevys will have free delivery on “Cinco Packs” complete with food, margaritas and sombreros. Join them in the restaurant for margaritas, beers, shots, and taco specials from 3 p.m. to close in their Cantinas & Outdoor Patios. You can also enjoy live entertainment with Mariachi Bands from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and DJs from 6 p.m. to close. Don’t miss out on the biggest fiesta of the year!
Chili’s: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a new game: “Hide and Cinco.” That’s right, Chili’s have hidden five piñatas in five cities across the country and they want you to find them! That’s five piñatas in each of the five cities, meaning there will be 25 lucky winners. Each piñata is filled with a $500 Chili’s gift card and exclusive brand merch.
Chipotle: In honor of May 5, keep the chips and guac flowing and your closest fiesta friends celebrating with Chipotle’s Burritos by the Box for Cinco de Mayo. Order at least 24 hours in advance.
Chuy’s: Chuy’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with happy hour all day. Get discounts on Tecate, Domestic Beers, Original Texas ‘Tinis and their World-Famous House ‘Ritas, both rocks and frozen, made with fresh-squeezed lime juice. Order a Grande ‘Rita and keep the commemorative cup! They’re also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top off your margarita. Specials may vary be location.
Del Taco: Del Taco is featuring on its menu and in its restaurants the authentic carne asada-grilled flavors of newly introduced Asada Burritos and the already popular Asada Tacos. And, for a limited time, consumers can find a coupon for a free Asada Taco with any beverage purchase on Del Taco’s Facebook page.
El Torito: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at El Torito! Join them for Margaritas, Beers, Shots and Taco Specials from 3 p.m. to close in their Cantinas & Outdoor Patios. Enjoy live entertainment with Mariachi Bands from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. & DJs from 6 p.m. to close.
Kona Grill: Kona Grill will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 5 withe their margarita heaven, featuring favorites like CasamigosMargarita, Watermelon Margarita, Margarita Flight and more! Try out their Shrimp Tacos from our Seasonal Menu or join us for happy hour and enjoy Sips & Bites like their blackened Fish Tacos starting at only $3. Enjoy the flavors of Kona at home with takeout or delivery and their To-Go Margarita Kits.
Moe’s Southwest Grill: On May 5 only, Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering 5x rewards points on all orders throughout the day. No matter what you’re chowing down on queso, burritos, nachos or anything else, you’ll get 5x points on every order. Not a Moe Rewards member already? No worries – simply download the app and sign up before you order to receive the offer.
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
Now through May 9, Old Chicago is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Mini Tour! The mini tour features these drinks: Corona Extra, Mexico Mule, Patrón Silver Shot, Chocolate Churro Shot and Watermelo Margarita! Pick up their special t-shirt for the event!
On the Border: To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, on Wednesday, May 5, On The Border is offering its Grande House ‘Rita for just $5. For $1.50 more, guests can upgrade to a fruit-flavored margarita and for $1 more, they can add a Gold Tequila Meltdown.
For even more festivities, on Cinco de Mayo, On The Border will offer a limited number of Grand Marnier commemorative Sidecars on a first come, first serve basis (each restaurant will have limited quantities). A guest will receive this exclusive Sidecar when they order a Grand Marnier meltdown, and they can take it home with them.
Smokey Bones: Smokey Bones is offering a margarita and two of its BBQ street tacos for only $10. Guests can choose from pork carnitas, crispy chicken, blackened Mahi or pork belly. Meals are available for dine-in and via online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants.
STK Steakhouse: Score half-priced Spiced Watermelon Margaritas on May 5 at all locations nationwide. It’s made with premium Patron Silver Tequila, St. Germain, watermelon water, fresh lime and jalapeno for heat, this elevated margarita is sure to have you feeling festive at the first sip.
Taco Bell: Last year you could order an “at-home taco bar” from Taco Bell that feeds up to six people for $25! Let’s see if they offer it again!
Taco Cabana: Get $2 margaritas with 12 flavors to choose from, all on the rocks.
TGI Fridays: In 2020, TGI Fridays offered $5 ‘Ritas and Long Island Teas to go.
Tijuana Flats: Last year, Tijuana Flats had Cinco de Quarantine-o, with five days of tasty specials available for curbside pickup, delivery or to-go.I really hope they bring it back!
Taco John’s: During their special five-day Taco de Mayo celebration from May 1-5, Taco John’s will offer five beef softshell tacos for just $5.55. The tacos are made with 100% American beef, fresh lettuce, cheddar cheese and signature mild sauce, all loaded into a soft, warm flour tortilla.
Trudy’s: Trudy’s will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo event at their South Star and North Star locations on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. With entertainment from a Mariachi band, a COVID pinata, special giveaways in the restaurant, and a huge Cinco de Mayo backdrop for pictures. Trudy’s will also be doing food and drink deals for the days leading up to May 5.
Twin Peaks: From May 3 to May 8, the ultimate sports lodge is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with sweet deals on Twin Peaks’ favorite tequilas, cervezas and more!
Photo: Getty