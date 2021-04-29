Here Are All The 2021 Cinco de Mayo Restaurant Specials You Need To Know

With Cinco de Mayo right around the corner, a ton of your favorite restaurants are announcing specials and deals for the holiday. From free Asada Tacos at Del Taco to deals on Margaritas at On The Border, RetailMeNot.com put together a list of all the best specials this year.

7-Eleven: On May 5 only, 7-Eleven is offering 7Rewards members a small Slurpee drink for just $1 plus 4 FREE mini tacos! Choose from your favorite Slurpee flavors or try one of two featured springtime Slurpee flavors, Peach Perfect and Mountain Dew Major Melon, and pair with 7-Eleven’s mini tacos, bite-sized, crispy tortilla shells filled with seasoned, shredded beef.

Abuelo’s: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with drinks deals all day long! Get flag margarita for just $8.95 and $5 beers and sangria. They’re also donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every drink sold.

Acapulco Restaurant & Cantina: Head to a restaurant for margaritas, beers, shots and taco specials. Plus, enjoy live entertainment from 4 p.m. to close!

Bahama Breeze: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Bahama Breeze on Wednesday, May 5th with $5 classic margaritas all day. Get ready for island times and good vibes!

Bar Louie: For $5, you can have a fiesta with Bar Louie’s Nacho Crunch Burger topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and crispy tortilla strips smothered in queso and garnished with a fried jalapeno. Order online for pickup. Plus, now through July 11th they’re supporting World Central Kitchen through our giveback program, Cocktails for a Cause.

barTaco: The bartaco Cinco Kit feeds four to six people and includes: 2 taco fillings (makes 16 tacos), 3 sides, salsa verde + chips. Pick from either the veggie kit or the carne kit, with or without margs. In addition to delicious bites, each Cinco Kit comes with special bartaco swag including a reusable tote, cocktail shaker, koozies (2), sunglasses, 12oz plastic cups (2), sticker sheet and temporary tattoos (2). You should order ahead, and all orders must be placed before the end of day on May 4. Cinco Kits start at $77 and can be ordered online at bartaco.com/cincokits2021 while supplies last and by May 4. Additionally, bartaco will have a special virtual party including a yoga class, food demo, cocktail class and more starting at 12 p.m. ET on Cinco de Mayo.

Blaze Pizza: Last year, Blaze Pizza offered 5x flames (its version of reward points) to its Blaze Rewards members for all orders on BlazePizza.com and through its app. Blaze Pizza was also offering free delivery on all orders of $15 or more through the website and Blaze Pizza app. Fingers crossed they offer this deal again!

California Pizza Kitchen: In 2020, you could celebrate Cinco de Mayo with CPK’s Taco Kit and a pitcher of fresh agave lime margaritas made with Milagro Silver Tequila. Restaurants are open for takeout and delivery. Let’s see if they offer the Taco Kits again!

Chevys Fresh Mex: Chevys will have free delivery on “Cinco Packs” complete with food, margaritas and sombreros. Join them in the restaurant for margaritas, beers, shots, and taco specials from 3 p.m. to close in their Cantinas & Outdoor Patios. You can also enjoy live entertainment with Mariachi Bands from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and DJs from 6 p.m. to close. Don’t miss out on the biggest fiesta of the year!

Chili’s: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a new game: “Hide and Cinco.” That’s right, Chili’s have hidden five piñatas in five cities across the country and they want you to find them! That’s five piñatas in each of the five cities, meaning there will be 25 lucky winners. Each piñata is filled with a $500 Chili’s gift card and exclusive brand merch.

Chipotle: In honor of May 5, keep the chips and guac flowing and your closest fiesta friends celebrating with Chipotle’s Burritos by the Box for Cinco de Mayo. Order at least 24 hours in advance.

Chuy’s: Chuy’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with happy hour all day. Get discounts on Tecate, Domestic Beers, Original Texas ‘Tinis and their World-Famous House ‘Ritas, both rocks and frozen, made with fresh-squeezed lime juice. Order a Grande ‘Rita and keep the commemorative cup! They’re also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top off your margarita. Specials may vary be location.