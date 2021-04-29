An exciting celebration almost ended in disaster on a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune.

Laura Trammell, a sixth-grade teacher from California, became the first contestant to ever win a home during the show's bonus round. Not only did Trammell walk away with a new home in the Latitude Margaritaville community, but she also pocketed $23,690 in prize money. Naturally, Trammell, Pat Sajak and Vanna White wanted to celebrate the historic win. That's when things went sideways.

Shortly after Trammell won, the 'Wheel of Fortune' set was hit with a ton of confetti from a series of confetti canons set up nearby. While White walked over to join Trammell and Sajak, she was hit with one of the blasts. The quick moment was caught in the background of the video below.