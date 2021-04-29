Jaguars Take Trevor Lawrence With The First Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday (April 29). Lawrence underwent labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder in February and should be healthy when training camp begins.

Since high school, Lawrence has been wowing scouts and was the number one rated recruit in America when he decided to go to Clemson University.

Lawrence is just the second player since 2000 to go from the number one recruit to the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. The last player to do that was Jadeveon Clowney, who was selected by the Houston Texans with the first pick in 2014.

In just four games at Clemson, Lawrence won the starting job as a true freshman. He went on to lead the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship. In his sophomore season, Lawrence and the Tigers were one game away from having back-to-back perfect seasons. In the National Championship game, Lawerence had the worst passer rating of his career, completing just 18 of 37 passes for 234 yards and zero passing touchdowns in a 42–25 loss to LSU.

Lawrence shook off the loss and was dealing in the first six games of the 2020 season. He threw for 1,833 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 2 just interceptions. On October 30, he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss two games.

He returned and helped lead the Tigers to an ACC Championship and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. The Ohio State Buckeyes handed Lawrence his second career loss in the semi-finals.

He finished his college career with 34 wins, which is a Clemson record.

To help their rookie quarterback, the Jaguars hired former college coach Urban Meyer to his first NFL head coaching job. Meyer has hinted that he may not put Lawrence under center when the season begins. The team also entered the offseason with the most salary-cap space in the league, allowing them to sign several key free agents as they reworked their defensive line, secondary, and wide receiver corps.

"It's been a great month – or really a great couple of months since the process started with Urban and [Jaguars GM Trent Baalke], seeing how they're approaching free agency, how you build the team," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. "It's not quite out there what the vision is for the team, but really to be able to have that and see which players make sense, which don't, looking for the psyche of the players, how they're going to be a part of the team … all of that is certainly new to me.

Photo: Getty Images