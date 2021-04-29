Feedback

Utah Jazz Scored The Most Points Of Any Team In Franchise History

By Ginny Reese

April 29, 2021

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

The Utah Jazz had the greatest offensive night in franchise history on Wednesday night, reported ABC 4.

The team won in a 154-105 blowout against the Sacramento Kings.

Utah's previous record for points scored in a game was 153, which was set in the 1997-98 season when the franchise was in New Orleans.

The Jazz also broke another record of making 58.5% of its three-point shots. The team went 24 for 41 in threes.

The record-breaking night was even more shocking considering the Jazz really struggled offensively in two disappointing losses against Minnesota recently.

Coach Quin Snyder said, "If we can play the right way and defend. That’s how I want to evaluate our group. If we evaluate our group on whether the ball is going in the basket, that has a tendency to make people not want to shoot. We can’t be that team. We’ve got to continue to shoot."

Bojan Bogdanovic led the team with 24 points, and Jordan Clarkson scored 23.

Matt Thomas made all seven of his shots in the fourth quarter and scored a career high of 17 points in just nine minutes of play time.

Thomas said, "As a shooter and a scorer, it always feels good when the ball is going in the basket. Tonight was one of those nights where the basket looked pretty big for me."

The Jazz is set to play Phoenix on Friday night at 8 p.m.

