Utah Jazz Scored The Most Points Of Any Team In Franchise History

The Utah Jazz had the greatest offensive night in franchise history on Wednesday night, reported ABC 4.

The team won in a 154-105 blowout against the Sacramento Kings.

Utah's previous record for points scored in a game was 153, which was set in the 1997-98 season when the franchise was in New Orleans.

The Jazz also broke another record of making 58.5% of its three-point shots. The team went 24 for 41 in threes.

The record-breaking night was even more shocking considering the Jazz really struggled offensively in two disappointing losses against Minnesota recently.

Coach Quin Snyder said, "If we can play the right way and defend. That’s how I want to evaluate our group. If we evaluate our group on whether the ball is going in the basket, that has a tendency to make people not want to shoot. We can’t be that team. We’ve got to continue to shoot."