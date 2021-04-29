John Mayer Nearing Deal To Host 'Later' Talk Show: Report

John Mayer is approaching a deal to host his own talk show, Variety has learned.

According to recent reports, the “Neon” crooner is very close to inking a deal with Paramount Plus to headline his own talk and performance series, which will loosely follow the format of the U.K.’s Later with Jools Holland.

As per Variety's April 28 report, “Later With John Mayer has been pitched to prospective broadcast partners as a series featuring performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians.”

Evidently, this potential deal has been more than a decade in the making, as CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler previously told the press that they’d been trying to strike a deal with the rocker as early as 2009. Should things pan out favorably, Later With John Mayer would broadcast via Paramount Plus with certain performance segments of the show airing on CBS.

The “Gravity” crooner is no stranger to hosting gigs, as fans will recall he once filled in as a guest host on The Late Late Show when Craig Ferguson exited the long-running series in 2014.

In case you missed it, Mayer also launched an Instagram Live talk show series of his own, called Current Mood, in 2018. Among his previous guests include friends like Andy Cohen and singer Maggie Rogers. Speaking about his 45-minute series on Instagram, Mayer explained: “The show started as a way to fight my own loneliness, and maybe help some other people fight theirs.”

Photo: Getty Images