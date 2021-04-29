Josh Duggar Arrested In Arkansas

Josh Duggar was arrested today in Arkansas. The 33-year-old is in a federal hold with no bond. According to The Sun, the arrest is connected to a 2019 Homeland Security raid on his Arkansas car dealership, which has since closed. At the time of the raid, no charges had been brought forth. There are reports that at issue is a real estate lawsuit that Duggar lost.

A source told The Sun that Josh's family has "known that this has been coming for weeks" and that "Josh has been preparing himself." They added:

"They are praying together for Josh and Anna, who is standing by her husband as she always has. Family members are extremely concerned by what is happening and they just want to find out the truth. They know that this will put them in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and are stunned they are having to go through this again. The family will be speaking out shortly and hope this in many ways will bring them closer together and even closer to God."

The Sun also reported that Josh turned himself in.

Three days ago, Duggar's wife of 13 years, Anna, announced that they were expecting their seventh child.