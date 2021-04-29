Kanye West, Walmart In Legal Dispute Over Logo Trademark Application

Kanye West has found himself in a legal battle with the world's biggest grocery chain.

Walmart is arguing that a 2020 trademark filed by West's Yeezy brand includes a logo very similar to its own, filing a notice of opposition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and arguing the similar logos are likely to cause confusion, the Fashion Law reports.

A notice of opposition recently filed by Walmart describes the logo in question as "eight dotted lines, each comprising three totally shaded circles, with a total of 24 circles, arranged at equal angles as rays from a sun," and claims West aimed to use it for Yeezy clothing, as well as retail stores, music, hotels and "non-metal modular homes."