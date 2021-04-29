Lady Gaga Dog Dognappers Arrested For Attempted Murder & Robbery

The people who are allegedly responsible for the dognapping of Lady Gaga's two French bull dogs, and shooting her dog walker in the process, have been apprehended and arrested, according to a report from TMZ.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that a few people believed to be people guilty of the crimes were arrested on multiple charges this week, including attempted murder and robbery. The sources also explained that access to video footage of where the dognapping took place in the days after the incident was key in tracking down the individuals reportedly involved.

The woman who found Gaga's dogs was also arrested — suspicious of her from the start by law encorcement, she did not receive the $500,000 reward. She returned the dogs after she left them tied up in an alley and then responded to the reward posting from Lady G. In the posting, the star shared, "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return."