Lady Gaga Dog Dognappers Arrested For Attempted Murder & Robbery
By Taylor Fields
April 29, 2021
The people who are allegedly responsible for the dognapping of Lady Gaga's two French bull dogs, and shooting her dog walker in the process, have been apprehended and arrested, according to a report from TMZ.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that a few people believed to be people guilty of the crimes were arrested on multiple charges this week, including attempted murder and robbery. The sources also explained that access to video footage of where the dognapping took place in the days after the incident was key in tracking down the individuals reportedly involved.
The woman who found Gaga's dogs was also arrested — suspicious of her from the start by law encorcement, she did not receive the $500,000 reward. She returned the dogs after she left them tied up in an alley and then responded to the reward posting from Lady G. In the posting, the star shared, "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return."
Law enforcement sources also shared their theory as to the motive behind the dognapping — a dog-stealing ring. According to TMZ, "the dognappers got nervous with all the publicity surrounding the incident and decided to bail on the dogs and, while they were at it, cash in on the reward."
The dognapping of Lady Gaga's two dogs, Koji and Gustav, happened back in February, and left her dog walker, Ryan Fisher, in the hospital for several weeks after he was shot by the culprits. He last gave an update via Instagram on his condition in March and shared after the dogs were returned, "@ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."
