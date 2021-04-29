Luke Combs Shares Footage From His Wedding In 'Forever After All' Video

Luke Combs gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his wedding to his wife Nicole.

On Wednesday night (April 28), the country star unveiled the romantic music video for his song “Forever After All,” which invites viewers to the beautiful nuptials between the musician and his lady love. As Combs shared on Instagram, the heartfelt visual “features footage from the best day of my life; the day I got to marry my best friend. I love you, @nicohocking.”

The video shows everything from adorable scrapbook moments to scenes of a teary-eyed Luke just before giving his vows to others of the pair walking hand-and-hand along the beach.

Fawning over his bride, Combs sings on the track: “They say nothing lasts forever / But they ain't seen us together / Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes / Just a T-shirt in the kitchen / With no make-up and a million / Other things that I could look at my whole life / A love like that makes a man have second thoughts / Maybe some things last forever after all.”

The song, released on the deluxe edition of his sophomore album What You See Is What You Get, celebrates the day the happy couple tied the knot at their abode in southern Florida in August 2020.

“That was actually the first song that I wrote in our house out here in Tennessee. My wife and I bought our first house together about a year ago. It was really neat to have that first song be here,” Combs said of the song in an interview at the time. “Once we teased the song, people’s reaction was really awesome. I don’t think we expected it to be that big.”

Photo: Getty Images