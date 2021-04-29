Missouri Man Assaults His Mother's Boyfriend By Hiding Peanuts In The House

Prosecutors say a man has been charged with the first-degree assault of his mother’s boyfriend.

The weapon?

Peanuts.

Jacob Hunter Andes, 27, is accused of hiding peanuts throughout the man’s home, allegedly to cause a severe allergic reaction.

Court records show that a man told Camdenton City Police officers that his girlfriend’s son — identified as Andes — placed peanuts in the man’s coffee, laundry soap, and underwear drawer, despite knowing of his severe peanut allergy, according to a press release from the Camden County Prosecutor’s office.

“I hope there isn’t anything weird anywhere, or especially everywhere, since I don’t have allergies,” Andes said in a voicemail. Officials say Andes left several text messages and voicemails to his mother, referencing the peanuts.

Andes, of St. Joseph, is also accused of kicking back a neighbor’s door and entering the home in a separate incident, the release states.

Andes was arrested on Monday (April 26). He’s charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree property damage.

Investigators interviewed Andres about the peanuts in the Camden County Detention Center on Wednesday (April 28).

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office says Andes admitted to hiding the peanuts with the intent to harm the victim:

“Andes admitted to putting peanuts in the soap, coffee, and underwear drawer, knowing that the reporting party would come into contact with the peanuts. Andes said he had done this for the purpose of hurting the reporting party because Andes thought the reporting party was poisoning Andes. Andes stated that he solves problems by hurting people.”

