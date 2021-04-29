Popular Charlotte Bakery Reopening Months After Flood Destroyed Shop
By Sarah Tate
April 29, 2021
A popular Charlotte bakery is set to reopen months after a flood destroyed its previous location. The Batch House previously operated in West Charlotte, but the November 2020 flood washed out the location and forced owner Cristina Rojas-Agurcia to find a new spot for her beloved bakery, WCNC reports.
The Batch House 2.0 is set to reopen this summer in Station West at 901 and 919 Berryhill Road, where it will continue to operate its "people first, cake second" belief.
"I am excited for a new season of The Batch House and I couldn't be more excited that we found a home in Station West, where the heart of being a community and serving the community is as important to them as it is to us," said Rojas-Agurcia. "We are thankful for every step that got us to this path and continue to be amazed at how things fell into place so timely."
"I'm forever grateful for everyone that helped us get here," she said. "We are ready to serve our beautiful city and excited for Charlotte to see our new shop when it's complete."
The Batch House is opening a special pop-up ahead of Mother's Day. Stop by the new shop around 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, to get a sneak peak of its reopening and sample some of its popular baked goods.
Photo: Getty Images