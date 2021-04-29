Summer Fun: San Antonio Prepares To Reopen Pools, Youth Programs

San Antonio pools and youth summer activities will be back in 2021 after they were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Eighteen of the city's 26 pools will reopen at staggered dates for the summer, according to the San Antonio Report.

The first six pools will open on May 8, another six on June 5, and the last group will open on July 2.

The schedule will ultimately depend on how many lifeguards the city hires for the summer. Adults and teens 16 and older can apply, but they must take a lifeguard course and pass a skills test before they can start the job.

The summer pools will be open on the weekends, but hours will vary on weekdays.

The CDC says it's safe to go to public pools during the pandemic, but advises people to socially distance and avoid the pool on crowded days. Masks only need to be worn when you're out of the water.

The city will also begin its summer youth programs in June. Dates will vary by location.

Registration begins on May 8 and can be done on the city's website. The city is reducing the number of kids they're accepting in each program because of the pandemic.

Photo: Getty Images