T-Pain Discovered 2 Years Worth of Celeb DMs & His Reaction Is Everything

Down in the DMs? Maybe not for T-Pain. The star just discovered an entire folder of unseen, unanswered DMs from celebrities and others from over the last two years, and his reaction is everything.

T-Pain made a TikTok calling himself out for not having seen this hidden folder full of direct messages from people, and decided to scroll through the list and explain himself. He captioned the video, "I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb."

The "Bartender" singer shook his head and stared off into the distance as he scrolled through the list of messages and mentions, which included DMs from artists like Fergie, YBN Nahmir, Diplo, Keri Hilson and more. In the clip, he explained, "I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me." He added, "Dude, is that Fergie?! SMH. Oh lord, I missed Nahmir?!?!"

T-Pain continued, "I've been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years. I thought DM's are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don't have to go digging for all these." He added, "I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven't checked and replied to."

The video ended as he said, "Yup .... I'm stupid."

Don't sweat it, T-Pain! It was an honest mistake! Watch the hilarious discovery below.