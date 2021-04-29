Thomas Rhett is celebrating the first part of his double album, Country Again (Side A), during his iHeartCountry Album Release Party on May 3, and in a sneak peek at the show, the country star opens up about a sweet text he got from Eric Church after name dropping him in the project's title track.

In the second verse of "Country Again," Rhett name drops Church, and sings, "I spent way less time in Nashville, more time in L.A./ My back home buddies, they quit callin', thought I had too much on my plate/ But last night, we cracked some cold beers and cranked Eric Church to ten/ Thought 'Man, it feels good to be country again.'"

Rhett explained to Bobby Bones that after Eric heard the track, he sent a text complimenting him on the song, and that he felt "honored" to be included in it. Thomas explained:

"Every single line in that song was absolutely a hundred percent true. And, probably the coolest text I got after that song came out was actually from Eric, and he texted me and he just said, 'Wow Country Again.' And, I just said, 'Man, thanks for the inspiration. I hope it didn't make you feel weird, me name-dropping you in a song.' And he said, 'I feel honored.' And, to me Eric is just one of my heroes in this genre. And, it was really cool to get that text."

Country Again (Side A) follows 2019's Center Point Road and includes Rhett's recently-released title track and other previously-released songs like "Growing Up" and "Want It Again."

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Thomas Rhett on Monday, May 3rd at 9pm ET/6pm PT via CWTV.com or the CW app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio channel.