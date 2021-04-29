Two Deputies, Three Others Dead Following Hours-Long Standoff

Two deputies and three others are dead following an hours-long standoff in Boone, North Carolina. The incident began Wednesday (April 28) morning when deputies with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office went to perform a welfare check after the homeowner and his family didn't show up for work.

As officers entered the house, they came under fire. Two of the deputies were shot. One of the officers, Sergeant Chris Ward, was "extracted from the scene" and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other officer, Logan Fox, remained trapped inside, and deputies were unable to rescue him as the homeowner shot at them as soon as they got close to the home. He was later pronounced dead. A third officer with the Boone Police Department was also shot. He was struck in the head but was wearing a helmet that saved his life.

After 12-hours, officers went back inside the house and found the suspect and two others dead. According to WXII, the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The other victims were not identified, but officials said they were the parent and step-parent of the suspect.

"This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community," Sheriff Len Hagaman said. "I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state."

