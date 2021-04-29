Feedback

U.S. Investigating Directed Energy Attacks Near White House

By Bill Galluccio

April 29, 2021

Multiple federal agencies, including the CIA, the State Department, and the Defense Department, are investigating potential directed energy attacks in the United States. According to CNN, one of the suspected attacks occurred near the Ellipse, just south of the White House, and targetted an official on the National Security Council.

News of the investigation comes one week after Pentagon officials briefed lawmakers on the threat directed energy attacks pose to U.S. troops stationed abroad. According to Politico, officials told members of the House Armed Services Committee during a classified briefing that they are not sure who is responsible for the attacks but suggested the weapons were supplied by either China or Russia.

The attacks, which have not been verified by investigators, appear similar to suspected directed energy attacks on U.S. diplomats in Cuba and China. Victims have experienced a variety of symptoms, including nausea, headaches, ear-popping, and vertigo.

