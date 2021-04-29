Wendy Williams Clashes With Joseline Hernandez During Explosive Interview

Joseline Hernandez asked Wendy Williams to give Black women their flowers and the TV host took it a bit too literally.

On Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star made an appearance to discuss the second season of her reality series, Joseline's Cabaret: Miami. However, the interview turned sour as soon as it began after Wendy introduced Joseline and commented on her changing looks.

"You know Miss Wendy, I just must say this to you: I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I put out there," Joseline replied. "I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now. You know? And Wendy, you’re 35 years my senior. I should get those flowers from you. I should feel wanted by people like you. And not just me, all the other young girls."

While Wendy attempted to reassure Joseline that she is "wanted by her," and considers her to be entertaining, Joseline wasn't having it.

"We feel like you be trying us. We feel like you don’t really be rooting for us, especially with me. Every time I come on your show, you always wanna compare me to another broad," the "Puertican Princess" continued. "I don’t need to be compared; I’ve made my own brand. I’ve made my own brand for years. I’ve been out here for the past decade, I’ve got my own show, I franchised my own show to another network. I have the number one show in the country."

Wendy then interjected, saying, "No, you have the number one show on Zeus and you got renewed for a third season, which needs to be commended."