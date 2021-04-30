All The Special Offers & Freebies Available For Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week is here. From May 3 to May 7, teachers will be able to take advantage of some great deals from their favorite brands. Offers.com put together a list of all the brands that have special deals for teachers this coming week, as well as promotions teachers can use all year round.

Teacher Appreciation Week deals

EVO Entertainment Cinemas – The regional theater chain is letting teachers in free for any movie they choose during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3-7).

– The regional theater chain is letting teachers in free for any movie they choose during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3-7). McAlister’s Deli – Teachers can enjoy a free tea from May 3 to May 7 with a teacher badge or ID. Or, nominate your favorite teacher to win free catering.

– Teachers can enjoy a free tea from May 3 to May 7 with a teacher badge or ID. Or, nominate your favorite teacher to win free catering. The Parking Spot – Teachers can get 25% off airport parking through May 7, and 10% off thereafter. To take advantage of this deal, teachers should create an account with their school email address.

– Teachers can get 25% off airport parking through May 7, and 10% off thereafter. To take advantage of this deal, teachers should create an account with their school email address. Vera Bradley– Teachers can score 25% off any order from May 3 to May 5.

Discounts for teachers available year-round:

Adidas – After verifying their status through ID.me, teachers get 30% off.

– After verifying their status through ID.me, teachers get 30% off. AMC – Teachers can get over 35% off if they confirm their identity through ID.me.

– Teachers can get over 35% off if they confirm their identity through ID.me. Costco – Teachers can get a $30 Costco Shop card when they sign up as new members for a Costco membership online.

– Teachers can get a $30 Costco Shop card when they sign up as new members for a Costco membership online. J.Crew – With a valid ID, college teachers and students get 15% off their purchases when shopping online.

– With a valid ID, college teachers and students get 15% off their purchases when shopping online. Keds – Take 10% off after registering as a teacher with ID.me.

– Take 10% off after registering as a teacher with ID.me. Michaels – Teachers will receive 15% off their order when they create a Michaels Rewards account and verify their school information with a valid school-issued document, certificate or ID.

– Teachers will receive 15% off their order when they create a Michaels Rewards account and verify their school information with a valid school-issued document, certificate or ID. Microsoft Store – Teachers, students and parents can receive 10% or more off select electronics and software, plus Office 365 for free.

– Teachers, students and parents can receive 10% or more off select electronics and software, plus Office 365 for free. Office Depot – Members of the Star Teacher Program can get 15% off design, print, and shop purchases in addition to 10% back in rewards on ink, toner, and paper — and 1% back in rewards on nearly all other purchases.

– Members of the Star Teacher Program can get 15% off design, print, and shop purchases in addition to 10% back in rewards on ink, toner, and paper — and 1% back in rewards on nearly all other purchases. Staples – When educators join the Teachers Rewards program, they receive 5% back in rewards on all purchases made by Staples Rewards members who link to their account.

– When educators join the Teachers Rewards program, they receive 5% back in rewards on all purchases made by Staples Rewards members who link to their account. Texas de Brazil –Teachers can get 20% off lunch and dinner with proof of ID. The offer is valid for tables of up to four.

Photo: Getty