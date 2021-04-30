Arizona Officer Killed During Wild High-Speed Chase Of Suspected Car Thief

An Arizona police officer was killed during a high-speed chase with a suspected car thief. Several other officers were injured, including one who remains in critical condition.

What started as a traffic stop quickly escalated when the suspect opened fire on a Pinal County deputy. The driver broke down a gate at the Chandler Airport, forcing it briefly go on lockdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the chase as the suspect made his way to the freeway where he crossed onto the wrong side of the road.

He eventually crashed but continued to flee on foot. He made his way to a Ford dealership where he stole a truck. As he fled the dealership, he struck two officers and a janitor who works at the dealership. One of the officers, identified as Christopher Farrar, died from his injuries. The other officer suffered a head injury and was hospitalized in critical condition. The janitor suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after a gunfight with the police. He suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken to the hospital. Three Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were also injured, but their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Photo: Chandler Police Department