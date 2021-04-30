Disneyland Reopens After Being Closed For More Than A Year

Disneyland is officially open!

On Friday (April 30), the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California reopened for the first time in over a year. To be exact, the two parks closed their doors for 412 days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the parks' openings, Disney CEO Bob Chapek greeted long-furloughed cast members back to the happiest place on Earth. “Wow. What a day,” Chapek said, according to USA Today. “We have waited so long for this. We’re not just another place. We’re not just another theme park. We’re something special because of you. Now, let’s go make the magical memories that last a lifetime.”