Disneyland Reopens After Being Closed For More Than A Year
By Emily Lee
April 30, 2021
Disneyland is officially open!
On Friday (April 30), the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California reopened for the first time in over a year. To be exact, the two parks closed their doors for 412 days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahead of the parks' openings, Disney CEO Bob Chapek greeted long-furloughed cast members back to the happiest place on Earth. “Wow. What a day,” Chapek said, according to USA Today. “We have waited so long for this. We’re not just another place. We’re not just another theme park. We’re something special because of you. Now, let’s go make the magical memories that last a lifetime.”
Cast members were not the only ones happy to be back at Disneyland. Theme park reporter Carlye Wisel shared a video from her car on Twitter as she waited to get into Disneyland. Many of the guests waiting alongside her were honking their horns and cheering out their windows in excitement. Some guests were photographed getting emotional as they walked up Main Street, U.S.A towards Sleeping Beauty's Castle.
"A truly happy day at the happiest place on earth," Bob Iger, Disney's Executive Chairman, wrote on Twitter alongside a photo he snapped of guests re-entering the park from his iPhone. "To our cast and our guests, welcome back!"
A truly happy day at the happiest place on earth, @Disneyland! To our cast and our guests, welcome back! pic.twitter.com/VxyWrVCL0I— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 30, 2021
Just like in Walt Disney World in Floria, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be implementing strict health and safety protocols throughout both parks. Hand sanitizer kiosks have been set up every few feet, as well as inside shops and restaurants. Masks will be required at all times, of course, except when eating or drinking. Guests must remain stationary when doing so, however, and can't walk around maskless while snacking on a Mickey pretzel or sipping a coffee from Starbucks. Additional safety features include plexiglass installations between guests and cashiers, no indoor dining, and social distancing markers set up in every queue.
Photo: Getty