As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, some of your favorite brands and restaurants are offering fun promotions to those who get the jab. From free donuts at Krispy Kreme to Budweiser's beer money campaign, there are plenty of incentives to set up your vaccine appointments. Offers.com rounded up all the offers you need to know about:

Brianno’s Deli Italia (Eagan, MN): During April and May, customers of Brianno’s Deli Italia in Eagan, MN can enjoy not only a 10% discount on their order but also the knowledge that a local restauranteur is rewarding his employees with $100 cash when they get vaccinated.

Budweiser: If you are a Budweiser fan, it’s a good time to be 21 or over and fully vaccinated. So, if you’ve been vaccinated, log on to ABeerOnBud.com, register, provide proof of vaccination and let Budweiser pick up your first round. Until May 16, and up to the first 10,000 people, Budweiser will issue a $5 virtual debit card to those who qualify. This offer is not valid for folks in Alabama, California or Texas.

Junior’s Restaurant (NYC only): In downtown Brooklyn, now through Memorial Day, Junior’s Restaurant is offering a FREE mini cheesecake to people who provide proof of their vaccination (just the first shot is sufficient). Junior’s cheesecakes are world-renowned, and the mini is a cupcake-sized version of the original.

Krispy Kreme: The COVID-19 vaccine offer at Krispy Kreme is one sweet deal. Show your COVID-19 vaccination record card and receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut at Krispy Kreme doughnut stores in the U.S. No purchase is required, and each guest can receive one doughnut per day through the end of the year.

Market Garden Brewery (Cleveland, OH): Folks in Cleveland who have received their vaccine are in luck. Market Garden Brewery is giving everyone who brings in their vaccination certificate a beer for just one dime in a promotion they are calling 10 Cent Beer & The Shot.

Nathan’s Famous (NYC only): After you get your vaccination, head to Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island with your vaccine card in hand. You’ll get a FREE hot dog through the end of April.

Rumbleseat Bar & Grille (Chicopee, MA): In Chicopee, MA, the owner of Rumbleseat Bar & Grille is giving 20% off all eat-in meals every Monday for anyone with a vaccination card showing they’ve received their first shot and scheduled their second. They will run the promotion until the mask mandate is over.

Super Duper Burgers (Bay Area): At their four downtown San Francisco locations, Super Duper Burgers is giving away FREE fries to people who get their shot at a vaccination center or volunteer at one. The process is simple: take a photo of yourself at the vaccination center, post it on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using #covidvaccine, then head to Super Duper Burgers and show your post to the cashier. This offer is valid daily from opening until 7 p.m. with a limit of one per guest.

Unos de Tacos (San Francisco): At the uber-chic Mexican restaurant, Unos de Tacos on Market Street in San Francisco, they are rewarding frontline workers and those who get vaccinated with FREE chips and salsa. Simply take a picture of yourself at the vaccine facility, post it on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using #covidvaccine, then head to Unos de Tacos and show your post to the cashier to get some free chips and salsa. This offer is valid daily from opening until 7 p.m. with a limit of one per guest.

White Castle: Prove you’ve received your vaccine and get a FREE Dessert-on-a-Stick at White Castle. Until May 31, White Castle will be offering four different versions of their Dessert-on-a-Stick (Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick and Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick) to those who bring in their vaccination card. No purchase is necessary.

