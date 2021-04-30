Famous Jazz Musicians You Didn't Realize Were From Louisiana

Jazz music has brought us legends like Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, and Ella Fitzgerald, among so many other talented musicians. The genre is so ingrained in our society that it even has its own era in American history, with the Jazz Age of the 1920s. While you may expect many of the jazz greats to come from Louisiana, the birthplace of the genre, some of these talented musicians may surprise you.

Because Louisiana has a long and storied history of music, from jazz to blues, here are just a few famous jazz musicians you may not have realized are from the Pelican State.

Louis Armstrong

One of the biggest jazz musicians and and legendary artists of all time, Louis Armstrong, aka "Satchmo," was born in New Orleans and is instantly recognized by his original voice. His five-decade career as a trumpeter and influential artist led to much success, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame. He was also previously married to fellow jazz musician Lil Hardin Armstrong.

Harold Battiste

Harold Battiste Jr. was born in New Orleans and is known for his arrangement work on records by Sam Cooke, Lee Dorsey, and Sonny and Cher, and was even the musical director for the latter's iconic television show. In addition to his musical career, he also lectured at several colleges and established the AFO Foundation, dedicated to the history of music in New Orleans.

Buddy Bolden

Born in New Orleans as Charles Joseph Bolden, Buddy Bolden is recognized as a key figure in the Crescent City's style of ragtime music, later known as jazz. He is often referred to as being the father of jazz and has been credited as an inspiration by several musicians over the last century.

King Oliver

King Oliver was born Joseph Nathan Oliver in Aben, and was a well-known and widely-respected cornet player, bandleader, and composer of hits like "Dippermouth Blues," "Canal Street Blues," and "Doctor Jazz." He was also a mentor to Louis Armstrong, who once said jazz wouldn't be what it is today without Oliver.

Kid Ory

Kid Ory, or Edward Ory, was born near LaPlace before he eventually made his way to New Orleans. He is known as being one of the first to use the trombone glissando technique, the signature slide that soon became synonymous with New Orleans Jazz.

Photo: Getty Images