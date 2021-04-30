Home Repairs Make Take Weeks, Months After Central Oklahoma's Hail Storm

Norman homeowners may have to wait for weeks or months before their property can be repaired after a midweek hailstorm.

“You’re gonna see a lot of blue (tarps) in Norman in the upcoming months, for a while,” said KOCO 5 Storm Chaser Derik Kline.

Contractors and materials are a high demand right now as homeowners rush to repair windows and roofs damaged by hailstones.

Local contractor James Whitworth told News 9 that homeowners will have to be patient because of staffing shortages.

“If your window has to be replaced, you’re at a minimum of 6 to 8 weeks. If (contractors) can come out and just replace the glass itself, you’re probably 3 or 4 weeks out on that,” Whitworth said.

Homeowners are being advised to be cautious about who they hire to fix storm damage. The Oklahoma Attorney General's office recommends people get multiple estimates in writing from local, well-established contractors and companies, instead of going with a contractor going door-to-door to find business.

"Do not sign any forms from door-to-door roofing companies. Call a contractor you know or trust to inspect your roof," Liz Heigle of the Oklahoma Insurance Department told the Oklahoman. "Companies offering to pay your deductible to get your business may cut corners on repairs or use inferior materials to offset the deductibles."

Customers can also check the Oklahoma Construction Industries Board's website to find out of the person they are hiring is licensed or if there are any complaints against them.

Photo: Getty Images