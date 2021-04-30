Feedback

Jake Owen's 2-Year-Old Daughter Spends Her Birthday In The Hospital

By Regina Star

April 30, 2021

Jake Owen's baby girl, Paris, spent her birthday at the hospital, but he assures she “seems to be doing a lot better.”

The country star took to Instagram with a photo of the 2-year-old, who is seen with the cutest smile on her face as she lay on her hospital bed next to an array of colorful birthday balloons, a bag of tasty goldfish crackers, and an even bigger bag of Mega Bloks.

Per the photo, it appears Paris is being treated at Nashville’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Although it’s unclear what caused the birthday girl to be hospitalized, the pic reveals some bruising near Paris’ lip and around her right eye.

“Our little sweet Paris is TWO years old today. Never imagined spending her bday in the hospital,” the "Damn" star wrote on Instagram last night (April 29). “Thanks to everyone at @vumcchildren for being so helpful and caring for her. She seems to be doing a lot better and Erica and I are very thankful and overwhelmed by the kindness and support that so many of y’all out there have shown to us. Hoping to go home soon and blow some candles 🎂 out! Love y’all ❤️”

The image prompted Owen's fans and friends to send Paris tons of well-wishes for her speedy recovery.

Travis Denning wrote, “Look at that princess! Sending prayers yalls way brother.”

“Speedy recovery Paris 🙏🏻” added Tyler Booth, as Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman commented, “Poor little angel! I’m so sorry. Saying prayers! ❤️❤️❤️”

Paris is the youngest of the “Made For You” crooner’s two children, right behind the musician's first daughter with ex-wife Lacey, Olive Pearl Owen, born in November 2012.

Photo: Getty Images

Jake Owen

