Jake Owen's 2-Year-Old Daughter Spends Her Birthday In The Hospital

Jake Owen's baby girl, Paris, spent her birthday at the hospital, but he assures she “seems to be doing a lot better.”

The country star took to Instagram with a photo of the 2-year-old, who is seen with the cutest smile on her face as she lay on her hospital bed next to an array of colorful birthday balloons, a bag of tasty goldfish crackers, and an even bigger bag of Mega Bloks.

Per the photo, it appears Paris is being treated at Nashville’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Although it’s unclear what caused the birthday girl to be hospitalized, the pic reveals some bruising near Paris’ lip and around her right eye.