Kate Middleton Wore A $12K Necklace In New Anniversary Portraits

On Thursday (April 29), Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared two new portraits with the public.

Royal watchers were enamored with the royals' latest portraiture, especially because William and Kate rarely show affection in public. The future king and queen's cuddly poses weren't the only thing people noticed about the sweet photos, though. Kate paired a new diamond necklace with her a blue dress from Ghost. It wasn't long before the necklace was identified as the Daisy Heritage Pendant from Asprey, which retails for $12,350.