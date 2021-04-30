Feedback

Kate Middleton Wore A $12K Necklace In New Anniversary Portraits

By Emily Lee

April 30, 2021

On Thursday (April 29), Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared two new portraits with the public.

Royal watchers were enamored with the royals' latest portraiture, especially because William and Kate rarely show affection in public. The future king and queen's cuddly poses weren't the only thing people noticed about the sweet photos, though. Kate paired a new diamond necklace with her a blue dress from Ghost. It wasn't long before the necklace was identified as the Daisy Heritage Pendant from Asprey, which retails for $12,350.

According to Asprey's website, the gorgeous necklace, which features a floral design, is handcrafted with marquise cut and pave diamonds and mounted in 18 karat white gold. Even the chain features a few round brilliant diamonds.

People reports that Asprey would not confirm whether the necklace was an anniversary gift to Kate from William. The necklace would fit the bill as the tenth wedding anniversary is considered the diamond or tin anniversary. The anniversary photos also mark the first time Kate was been publicly seen wearing this piece of jewelry.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Kate Middleton Wore A $12K Necklace In New Anniversary Portraits

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.