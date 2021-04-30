Kate Middleton Wore A $12K Necklace In New Anniversary Portraits
By Emily Lee
April 30, 2021
On Thursday (April 29), Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared two new portraits with the public.
Royal watchers were enamored with the royals' latest portraiture, especially because William and Kate rarely show affection in public. The future king and queen's cuddly poses weren't the only thing people noticed about the sweet photos, though. Kate paired a new diamond necklace with her a blue dress from Ghost. It wasn't long before the necklace was identified as the Daisy Heritage Pendant from Asprey, which retails for $12,350.
According to Asprey's website, the gorgeous necklace, which features a floral design, is handcrafted with marquise cut and pave diamonds and mounted in 18 karat white gold. Even the chain features a few round brilliant diamonds.
People reports that Asprey would not confirm whether the necklace was an anniversary gift to Kate from William. The necklace would fit the bill as the tenth wedding anniversary is considered the diamond or tin anniversary. The anniversary photos also mark the first time Kate was been publicly seen wearing this piece of jewelry.
Photo: Getty