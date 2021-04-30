Kristi Noem Sues Government For Canceling July 4th Mount Rushmore Fireworks

South Dakota Governor Krist Noem has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the decision to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

In March, the National Parks Service notified officials that it would not allow the fireworks show due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility of damaging the park.

"Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event," NPS regional director Herbert Frost explained at the time. "In addition, the park's many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial."

Independence Day fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore in 2020 for the first time since 2009 after the state reached a memorandum agreement with the National Parks Service. The fireworks display was canceled in previous years due to wildfire risks.

Noem's lawsuit accuses the Biden administration of refusing to issue a permit for the fireworks show this summer, despite the 2019 agreement.

"Mount Rushmore is the very best place to celebrate America's birthday and all that makes our country special," Noem wrote. "After telling us they'd 'circle back,' the Biden Administration has not responded to our request to uphold the Memorandum Agreement between the State of South Dakota and the National Parks Service to host a safe and responsible national celebration and fireworks show."

