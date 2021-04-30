Miley Cyrus Hangs With The Kid Laroi In 'Without You' Remix Music Video

The Kid Laroi has enlisted Miley Cyrus for a new remix of his hit song “Without You.”

The latest rendition of the track, released Friday (April 30), received the music video treatment in a visual featuring the 17-year-old rising talent and the “Midnight Sky” songbird hanging out together near a fire, lounging under disco globes outside, and sitting atop a food truck during a night out on the town.

“Feels like sleepin' with a ghost / I called you up to let you know / I really wish that we could've got this right,” Cyrus sings in her verse on the song before joining the Australian rapper on its catchy chorus.