Miley Cyrus Hangs With The Kid Laroi In 'Without You' Remix Music Video
By Regina Star
April 30, 2021
The Kid Laroi has enlisted Miley Cyrus for a new remix of his hit song “Without You.”
The latest rendition of the track, released Friday (April 30), received the music video treatment in a visual featuring the 17-year-old rising talent and the “Midnight Sky” songbird hanging out together near a fire, lounging under disco globes outside, and sitting atop a food truck during a night out on the town.
“Feels like sleepin' with a ghost / I called you up to let you know / I really wish that we could've got this right,” Cyrus sings in her verse on the song before joining the Australian rapper on its catchy chorus.
“LOVE this song as much as I loooooove my new friend!” Cyrus said of the song on Instagram. “We made this video on a random week night! Hit the kid at 12 am he said “I’ll be there in an hour” and he was. This is what we made! 🍄”
“Without You” appears on the Kid Laroi’s deluxe edition of his 2020 debut mixtape, F*ck Love, which released in December 2020. It's also his latest release since featuring on Justin Bieber's "Unstable" from his new LP Justice.
For Cyrus, this is her first collaboration released this year. She last performed “Prisoner” with Dua Lipa for her Plastic Hearts album in 2020 and “Don’t Call Me Angel” with Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande in 2019. Earlier this year, the pop star unveiled her latest single from Plastic Hearts, “Angels Like You,” which was accompanied by a music video.
Photo: Getty Images