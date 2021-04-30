One Phoenix High School Launching First-Of-Its-Kind Space Program

One Phoenix high school is offering a new space program to students that's "out of this world," reported AZ Family.

Shadow Mountain High School has a junior ROTC program that is Air Force based, but soon it will convert into a Space Force program.The Space Force is the newest sixth branch of the military that was formed in 2019.

The program will teach students how to defend the United States' assets in space.

Many students think it's an incredible opportunity to learn and grown.

Seniors Tara Yazzie and Jacob Appleman are both considering careers in space. Both are ecstatic to join the program, which is only one of 10 in the country to be in the inaugural cohort of high school Space Force Junior ROTC programs.

Yazzie, Senior ROTC Airman, said, "I am very much looking forward to the space force and learning new things so I can have opportunity later in my future."

The goal of the program is to get students involved in the Space Force Armed Forces when they graduate from school.

Appleman, Senior ROTC Captain, said, "As someone who wants to work in the space industry, I think space force is a tremendous opportunity to allow more people to be educated and find new careers in the emerging industry."

Photo: Getty Images