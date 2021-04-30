Pausing With Steve Aoki: Producer Talks New Music, Anti-Asian Hate & More

"That era was their time to shine and it's a song that was part of culture," he explained. "I love nostalgia. I love things that like, 'Oh man, I remember this period of time.' I love Pokémon. I love sports cards. I love things that bring me back to when I was a kid or to what it was like when I was younger. I think, especially during COVID, a lot of us have gone back into our past, dug up different things from our toy box to our music box to whatnot, and brought that out and brought that out to a new light, to a 2021 light."

Besides evoking nostalgia, this year has also seen Aoki continue his activism in the wake of increased hate crimes against Asian Americans. In late March, he announced a limited release T-shirt capsule benefiting StopAAPIHate, the non-profit organization addressing anti-Asian hate amid the pandemic. "It's clearly present. It's not isolated. It's happening all over the place," he said of the hate crimes. "Thankfully, there are cameras to catch this thing, so that the world sees what's happening. That's the one thing about now versus the past. A lot of the violence and a lot of the racism that's been happening across the board, not just to Asians, but to obviously to Black people, to brown people, to all different minorities, people of color, it's a good thing that these cameras are catching these atrocities, just so people realize. There's a lot of people that don't even realize how pervasive it is, how it's just happening and people just walk away from it like it's not a big deal."

Aoki was raised in the predominantly white Newport Beach, California, and went on to cite the impact of growing up in an environment, where racism gets "perpetuated and enabled" because the majority of people don't call each other out. "Just stop and listen, and actually just try to lead with empathy, to really understand where other people are coming from, on both sides," he suggested. "Just stop and just listen and have that conversation and positive communication and building. That's essentially what I do as an artist, what I love to try to do, is build bridges. I love the idea of building bridges with different cultures, different communities and different worlds. It's my favorite thing to do. I travel the world and all I want to do is build a bridge [and] connection between my music and wherever I am in the world. It doesn't matter what language you speak, where you came from, what you look like. It's about the emotion and about the feeling. That's the most important thing. Because underneath our skin, we all have the same organs and heart, and we're made up of muscles and fibers and have very different brains, but we're not born to be racist. We're not born to hate. You learn those things."

Expect more from Aoki when he appears during the 2021 installment of the SHEIN Together Fest. The online event, which will donate $300,000 to three different charities, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Together We Rise and Ecologi, will also feature performances from Nick Jonas, Maren Morris, Tinashe and Lunay.