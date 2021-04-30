Police Seek Suspects Who Carjacked Wisconsin Mom At Gunpoint

Law enforcement agencies are investigating after two suspects carjacked a mom at gunpoint as she waited to pick up her children from a local Catholic school.

The incident marked the second armed carjacking in the area that day.

They both happened on Wednesday (April 28). The woman's car was stolen just before the school day ended at St. Mary’s Parish School in Hales Corners. It prompted a higher police presence in the area on Thursday (April 29).

Surveillance footage showed two cars fleeing form the scene. One of them was the victim’s car and the other was the car behind hers, driven by a man who apparently witnessed the carjacking and tried to help her chase the suspects down, according to witness testimony to WISN 12 News.

Hales Corners police detectives plan to communicate with other local agencies to combat carjackings in the area:

"There's been other carjackings in other communities that we're trying to speak with the other detectives and other officers involved to see if in any way they're connected," Hales Corners Police Detective Chris Heckman explained to WISN 12 News.

Though the stolen car was reportedly found in Milwaukee, the suspects remain at large.

Photo: Getty Images