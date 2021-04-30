Despite reuniting in person for the first time in over a year at Prince Philip's funeral, Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly haven't resolved their issues yet. The brothers still have a lot of work to do to heal the rift between them, according to sources close to the pair.

“Harry did speak to William while he was in the U.K., so in that respect, they made some progress,” an insider told Us Weekly. “But they definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven nor have they buried the hatchet.”

Harry and William gave royal watchers hope for reconciliation when they were seen chatting after the funeral services. Body language expert Elaine Swann believes this scene wasn't the first time the brothers had seen each other since Harry returned to London. “I believe there was some sort of connection and conversation or something beforehand — that was not the first time those two brothers had a conversation with one another,” the etiquette expert explained. “I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession— going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before — and not speaking to one another until after the service.”

While Harry and William made some progress, the same reportedly can't be said for Harry and his father, Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales is "still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop,” another source revealed to the outlet. “But to be honest, Harry didn’t go running back to Charles begging for forgiveness either. He still hasn’t forgiven his father for his lack of effort and support after he and Meghan decided to move. The reason Harry went back to the U.K. was to see the queen and to pay his respects to Prince Philip. That’s about as far as it goes.”

The source said it's "unlikely" that Harry and Charles will be "making amends anytime soon," however Harry and William will have another chance to work out their issues later this year. The brothers will reunite in July to unveil a statue for their late mother, Princess Diana, in the sunken gardens at Kensington Palace.

Photo: Getty