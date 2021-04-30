Royal Recap: William & Kate's Anniversary, Diana's Wedding Dress Display
By Emily Lee
April 30, 2021
If you missed any of the major royal stories from this past week, including Prince William and Kate Middleton's anniversary celebrations and news of a new style exhibit at Kensington Palace, here are the biggest headlines from this past week in one place. A quick scroll will have you all caught up on everything coming out of Buckingham Palace.
Princess Diana’s wedding dress to be displayed at Kensington Palace.
On Monday (April 26), Historic Royal Palaces announced Princess Diana's wedding dress will be put on display at Kensington Palace this summer. The late royal's iconic gown was designed by Elizabeth and David Emmanual. One of the most memorable details of the beautiful dress was its 25ft train, which trailed behind Princess Diana as she made her way out of St. Paul's Cathedral with her husband, Prince Charles, on their wedding day—July 29, 1981.
Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, granted the Historic Royal Palaces permission to showcase the wedding gown as the centerpiece for the new exhibit. The temporary exhibit, titled Royal Style in the Making, will be set in the Orangery beginning on June 3.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring a new Senior Communications Officer.
On Monday (April 26), Prince William and Kate Middleton put out a job advertisement for a Senior Communications Officer. The chosen candidate will support William and Kate with all their charitable organizations and official royal duties.
The job posting on LinkedIn lists a number of responsibilities for the role, including "creating and delivering creative, integrated communications activity that connects the work of The Duke and Duchess with an external audience" and "responding to media enquiries on matters relating to The Duke and Duchess and their family." The right candidate will also have to be comfortable with "participating in the out-of-hours duty rota," which likely means some late nights, holidays and weekends will be spent on the job.
William and Kate are looking for someone with "strong written communication skills" that can tackle press releases and social media content. They also want a Senior Communications Officer to "think creatively" and be able to come up with "new and innovative ways" for them to communicate with the public. Most importantly, though, William and Kate need somebody with the "ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times."
This is a permanent role, requiring a minimum of 37.5 hours of work per week. Interested applications must apply by May 3rd to be considered for the role.
William and Kate share two new portraits for their tenth wedding anniversary.
On Thursday (April 29), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their tenth anniversary as husband and wife. To mark this huge marital milestone, William and Kate released two new official portraits with the public.
The two photos show the future king and queen posing outdoors in matching blue ensembles. The pair are all smiles as they show off some very rare PDA. According to their Instagram account, the sweet portraits were captured earlier this week at their London home Kensington Palace.
The Cambridge family shares an intimate glimpse into their home life with rare video.
The video, which was posted to the couple's official Instagram account, shows William and Kate spending quality family time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The video was taken sometime last fall, at their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, as well as at a nearby beach they visited together. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the post's caption reads. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C."
It remains undecided whether Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be called 'Queen Camilla' when Prince Charles ascends the throne.
When Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall announced their engagement back in 2005, the Palace released a statement regarding Camilla's future titles. "It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne," the press release read. Over the past few years, however, speculation has arisen that the Prince of Wales intends to name his wife as his Queen Consort when he ascends the throne.
Camilla's son from her first marriage, Tom Parker-Bowles, addressed the speculation in a new interview and confirmed it remains undecided what his mom's title will be once Charles becomes king. "I honestly don't know if Mum will be called queen," he said. "That hasn't been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I'm sure, but I honestly don't know if that's true."
Photo: Getty