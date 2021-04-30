On Monday (April 26), Prince William and Kate Middleton put out a job advertisement for a Senior Communications Officer. The chosen candidate will support William and Kate with all their charitable organizations and official royal duties.

The job posting on LinkedIn lists a number of responsibilities for the role, including "creating and delivering creative, integrated communications activity that connects the work of The Duke and Duchess with an external audience" and "responding to media enquiries on matters relating to The Duke and Duchess and their family." The right candidate will also have to be comfortable with "participating in the out-of-hours duty rota," which likely means some late nights, holidays and weekends will be spent on the job.

William and Kate are looking for someone with "strong written communication skills" that can tackle press releases and social media content. They also want a Senior Communications Officer to "think creatively" and be able to come up with "new and innovative ways" for them to communicate with the public. Most importantly, though, William and Kate need somebody with the "ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times."

This is a permanent role, requiring a minimum of 37.5 hours of work per week. Interested applications must apply by May 3rd to be considered for the role.

