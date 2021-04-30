Feedback

Saweetie Joins Little Mix For 'Confetti’ Remix

By Lauren Crawford

April 30, 2021

Little Mix has returned with a remix of their hit "Confetti," featuring Saweetie.

On Friday (April 30), the UK girl group dropped the track along with its corresponding music video, marking their first-ever single and visual as a trio with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall.

On the remix, Saweetie delivers some fire bars, rapping, “So my girl hit me up about a f**k-boy dude/ I said ‘hold on, hold on, what he said he did to you’?/ Caught him sending d*** pics and a couple of nudes/ Sh*t, we could chop it off and I'ma body this dude.”

For the Samuel Douek-directed music video, the trio enlisted the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The video finds the queens enjoying an unforgettable night at the club as Leigh-Anne, Perrie, and Jade run into the guy-version of themselves: Lenny, Pez, and J-Dog.

"Confetti" is the title track of the group’s sixth and latest album.

The remix comes nearly six months after Jesy Nelson's departure from Little Mix. As fans know, Jesy announced that she was leaving the group in December to focus on her mental health and solo career.

Photo: Getty Images

