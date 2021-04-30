Feedback

Tacoma To Give Out $500 To 100 Households, See Who Can Apply

By Zuri Anderson

April 30, 2021

Stimulus checks have continued to be a topic of discussion not just federally but among various states and cities. Some local governments have gone as far as to institute monthly direct payments to eligible people and families.

Tacoma will be amongst those governments thanks to a new initiative aimed at giving at least 100 people some extra money.

According to KOMO, Growing Resilience in Tacoma (GRIT) will be opening applications this summer. Reporters said this is a guaranteed income pilot program that plans to give dozens of people $500 a month for 12 months. These are direct payments with no strings attached, too.

KING 5 said the program will also focus on ALICE households – which stands for Asset Limited Income Constraint but Employed. These households have an income but doesn't have enough saved to cover financial emergencies.

The catch is these individuals are chosen at random.

"The program will recruit people in June and July with an application process," KOMO wrote. "Participants are randomly selected by the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania." United Way of Pierce County will be administering the program.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Tacoma To Give Out $500 To 100 Households, See Who Can Apply

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.