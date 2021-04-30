Tacoma To Give Out $500 To 100 Households, See Who Can Apply

Stimulus checks have continued to be a topic of discussion not just federally but among various states and cities. Some local governments have gone as far as to institute monthly direct payments to eligible people and families.

Tacoma will be amongst those governments thanks to a new initiative aimed at giving at least 100 people some extra money.

According to KOMO, Growing Resilience in Tacoma (GRIT) will be opening applications this summer. Reporters said this is a guaranteed income pilot program that plans to give dozens of people $500 a month for 12 months. These are direct payments with no strings attached, too.