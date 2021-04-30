WATCH Jimmy Fallon, Allison Janney Read Hilarious Text From Wisconsin Woman

Earlier this month, Jimmy Fallon and Allison Janney re-enacted real text exchanges between moms and their kids for a segment on The Tonight Show.

Nicole Schulte, of Madison, submitted a text exchange she recently had with her mom, Wendi Smith.

The funny conversation made it on The Tonight Show.

It’s a conversation that might be relatable to some. Smith knew the song she had in mind, but had trouble coming up with the artist.

That’s when she turned to her daughter for help.

“What’s the song like doodads bop maybe by the Jonas Brothers or some boy band,” she texted Schulte.

Here’s how the rest of the texts went:

Schulte: “Hmm. I’m not sure.”

Smith: “Doodads Bop”

Smith: “Bop Doodads Doodads Bop”

Smith: “Doodads Bops Bops. Doodads.”

Schulte: “MMbop by Hanson?”

Smith: “Yes! Making a playlist for you.”

Of course, the reading by Fallon and Janney (about two minutes into the segment) earned laughs and applause, including by the award-winning actress and comedic show host themselves.

The mother and daughter were surprised to see that their texts landed a spot on The Tonight Show, and caught up with NBC 15 about it.

“I knew it was a boy band and I knew it had bop in it,” Smith explained to the station. “That was about it so that’s really all I had to go on and there’s a lot of bop songs out there.”

Watch the segment here.