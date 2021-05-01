Thomas Rhett Shares What It's Like Being A 'Girl Dad' To 3 Daughters

Thomas Rhett feels proud to call himself a “girl dad”!

The “What’s Your Country Song” musician, who shares three daughters with his wife Lauren — Willa Gray, 5; Ada James, 3½; and Lennon Love, 14 months — gushed about raising his girls and the Daddy duties he’s learned along the way.

"I'm not a very organized person, but when I make a plan, I need to see the plan come out exactly how I planned it — and when you have three kids, that's just impossible," the 31-year-old crooner told PEOPLE.

Speaking about what he enjoys most about spending time with his girls, Rhett shared: "I just love getting to spend one-on-one time with each of them, which is something that I didn't think was really important before.”