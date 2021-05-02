Feedback

At Least 2 Dead, 23 Hospitalized After Boat Overturns Off California Coast

By Bill Galluccio

May 2, 2021

At least two people died, and 23 others were hospitalized after a vessel overturned off the coast of San Diego. San Diego Fire-Rescue said they were working with multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, San Diego Fire Department, and San Diego Lifeguards, as they continue to search the water near the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz told CNN that three of the patients were transported to the hospital in "somewhat to very urgent status."

The type of vessel that capsized is unknown, and authorities have not determined what caused it to overturn. Because the incident happened in waters that are under federal jurisdiction, federal agencies will handle the investigation.

The Cabrillo National Monument said that the tidepools, a popular tourist area along the rocky coast, would be closed for the day due to the incident.

Photo: San Diego Fire-Rescue

Chat About At Least 2 Dead, 23 Hospitalized After Boat Overturns Off California Coast

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.