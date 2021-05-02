At Least 2 Dead, 23 Hospitalized After Boat Overturns Off California Coast

At least two people died, and 23 others were hospitalized after a vessel overturned off the coast of San Diego. San Diego Fire-Rescue said they were working with multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, San Diego Fire Department, and San Diego Lifeguards, as they continue to search the water near the Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz told CNN that three of the patients were transported to the hospital in "somewhat to very urgent status."

The type of vessel that capsized is unknown, and authorities have not determined what caused it to overturn. Because the incident happened in waters that are under federal jurisdiction, federal agencies will handle the investigation.

The Cabrillo National Monument said that the tidepools, a popular tourist area along the rocky coast, would be closed for the day due to the incident.

Photo: San Diego Fire-Rescue