Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Share Rare Photos From Las Vegas Wedding
By Regina Star
May 2, 2021
Sophie Turner celebrated two years of marriage to Joe Jonas with rare photos from their nuptials.
"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat ❤️🥩⛪️," the Game of Thrones star, 25, captioned a series of intimate photos from the ceremony on Saturday (May 1), which spontaneously took place after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2019.
Among the beautiful gallery includes pics of the couple sharing a romantic kiss after exchanging their wedding vows as well as those showing the pair playing in a massive swimming pool.
Honoring his wife with the same set of photos on his own Instagram, the “Cake by the Ocean” musician, 31, wrote, “Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet."
As fans know, Jonas and Turner went on to tie the knot for the second time in a dreamland wedding in Sarrians in the south of France on June 29. The actress wore a white dress design by Louis Vuitton, whereas the pop star donned a dark suit with a matching bowtie.
This marks the couple’s first wedding anniversary since Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020.
In March, Turner took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.K. “Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl,” wrote Turner, who described being a mom as her "favourite job I've ever had."
Photo: Getty Images