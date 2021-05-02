Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Share Rare Photos From Las Vegas Wedding

Sophie Turner celebrated two years of marriage to Joe Jonas with rare photos from their nuptials.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat ❤️🥩⛪️," the Game of Thrones star, 25, captioned a series of intimate photos from the ceremony on Saturday (May 1), which spontaneously took place after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2019.

Among the beautiful gallery includes pics of the couple sharing a romantic kiss after exchanging their wedding vows as well as those showing the pair playing in a massive swimming pool.

Honoring his wife with the same set of photos on his own Instagram, the “Cake by the Ocean” musician, 31, wrote, “Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet."