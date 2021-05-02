Texas Deputy Who Punched Teen During Gas Station Confrontation Gets Fired

A Texas deputy has been fired after a video showing him punching a teenager went viral. The incident happened on March 26 when former Deputy Bert Dillow approached the teen, who was sitting on an ATV at the gas station.

Dillow asked the teen for his identification, and he complied. After Dillow checks the teen's ID, he asked him to come closer. The teen, identified as high school sophomore Carlos Rodriguez, walked towards Dillow and then appeared to take a half step back.

"Don't run from me, boy. I'll beat your f------ a-- right here," Dillow told Rodriguez. "Turn around and put your hands behind your back before I beat the s--- out of you."

As Rodriguez pulls his hand away, Dillow punches him in the head, knocking him to the ground. Dillow then punched the defenseless teen several more times before he handcuffed him.

"All I was gonna do is talk to you, but now you're f-----," Dillow said.

Dillow, who has a history of excessive force in his three years on the force, was placed on administrative leave following the incident. After reviewing the case, officials determined that Dillow violated the department's policies on using force and terminated him. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident to determine if Dillow will face criminal charges.

Photo: Getty Images