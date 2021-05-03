6 Rockers Who Used To Be Teachers (And What They Looked Like Teaching)

Tuesday (May 4) is National Teacher's Day. While teachers should be appreciated all year round, this special day gives us a chance to really show them how grateful we are for their hard work. Though students aren't always excited to do homework, there's one thing students will definitely enjoy learning— there's a possibility their teacher might someday become a rock star. Think that sounds far-fetched? Well here's a list of 6 rockers who once were teachers:

1.Gene Simmons: