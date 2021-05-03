6 Rockers Who Used To Be Teachers (And What They Looked Like Teaching)
By Dave Basner
May 3, 2021
Tuesday (May 4) is National Teacher's Day. While teachers should be appreciated all year round, this special day gives us a chance to really show them how grateful we are for their hard work. Though students aren't always excited to do homework, there's one thing students will definitely enjoy learning— there's a possibility their teacher might someday become a rock star. Think that sounds far-fetched? Well here's a list of 6 rockers who once were teachers:
1.Gene Simmons:
Before performing in front of thousands, the Kiss bassist was teaching in front of a few dozen 6th graders in New York's Spanish Harlem. He once said he decided to teach because he wanted to be the center of people's attention, however 40 students looking at him wasn't enough so Gene quit after six months to go on and perform in front of 40,000 people at a time.
2. Sting:
Sting graduated college with a B.A. in education and went on to teach English, music and soccer to nine and ten year olds at a Catholic School in the UK. He was the only male teacher there. The singer once revealed that while he didn't experience anything described in the song, his time teaching still inspired the 1980 hit "Don't Stand So Close to Me."
3. Brian May:
The Queen guitarist is probably one of the smartest rockers out there - he has a PhD in astrophysics - and before joining the band Brian taught math at a London high school. He described the experience as "challenging" but also something he "really enjoyed," explaining that the hardest thing was making sure the students didn't get bored.
4. Joe Satriani:
Joe has always been an amazing guitarist and before he went professional with his skills, he taught others how to play. Satriani spent ten years in Westbury, New York and Berkeley, California teaching the instrument. Seems he was a pretty decent teacher too - his students included Steve Vai and Metallica's Kirk Hammett.
5. Mark Knopfler:
Before becoming a sultan of swing with Dire Straits, Mark spent three years as a English professor at a UK college. Even during that time music was his true passion and he spent nights performing local gigs and weekends teaching little kids how to play guitar.
Rock on, teachers.
Photo: Getty